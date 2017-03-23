Close

March 23, 2017 9:12

08:31 23 March 2017

Head of scandal-hit school operator to give testimony before Diet

TOKYO, March 23, Kyodo

The head of a nationalist Osaka school operator at the center of a growing political scandal connected to the prime minister and defense minister will appear before the Diet as a sworn witness Thursday.

Yasunori Kagoike will give testimony before the House of Councillors Budget Committee in the morning before moving to the equivalent House of Representatives panel in the afternoon.

Kagoike, who has signaled his intention to step down as head of school operator Moritomo Gakuen, can be legally punished if he gives false testimony or refuses to testify without an appropriate reason.

