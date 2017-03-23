Close

Kyodo News

March 23, 2017 10:43

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:13 23 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 23) Traditional ritual at quake-hit shrine

TOKYO, March 23, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Traditional ritual at quake-hit shrine

-- People swing torches at Aso Shrine in the southwestern Japan city of Aso during a traditional shrine ritual to pray for a good grain harvest on March 22, 2017. As the shrine and its surrounding areas were severely damaged by a series of earthquakes in April 2016, the participants also prayed for quick reconstruction.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16060/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened
  3. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home
  4. 18 Mar 2017Another N. Korean possibly involved in Kim Jong Nam murder
  5. 17 Mar 2017Gift of puppies by neighbor to Park in 2013 was staged: report

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete