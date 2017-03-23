09:13 23 March 2017
Video Advisory (March 23) Traditional ritual at quake-hit shrine
TOKYO, March 23, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
Traditional ritual at quake-hit shrine
-- People swing torches at Aso Shrine in the southwestern Japan city of Aso during a traditional shrine ritual to pray for a good grain harvest on March 22, 2017. As the shrine and its surrounding areas were severely damaged by a series of earthquakes in April 2016, the participants also prayed for quick reconstruction.
