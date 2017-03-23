Video Advisory (March 23) Traditional ritual at quake-hit shrine

The following is the latest available news video.

Traditional ritual at quake-hit shrine

-- People swing torches at Aso Shrine in the southwestern Japan city of Aso during a traditional shrine ritual to pray for a good grain harvest on March 22, 2017. As the shrine and its surrounding areas were severely damaged by a series of earthquakes in April 2016, the participants also prayed for quick reconstruction.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16060/)

==Kyodo