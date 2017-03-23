09:28 23 March 2017
5 dead in London terror attack including suspect, 40 injured
LONDON, March 23, Kyodo
Four people were killed and some 40 injured Wednesday by a man who was shot dead after a terror attack outside Britain's Houses of Parliament in central London, police said.
It was the bloodiest terrorist attack in the country since July 2005, when a coordinated series of suicide attacks killed 52 people and injured hundreds in the heart of the capital.
According to local media reports, an assailant struck several pedestrians as he drove a car across Westminster Bridge near parliament, before crashing it into railings.
