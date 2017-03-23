Close

Kyodo News

March 23, 2017 12:15

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:59 23 March 2017

Japan condemns deadly attack in London, vows to fight terrorism

TOKYO, March 23, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned Thursday a terror attack the previous day in London which killed four people and wounded about 40 others, vowing support for Britain in the fight against terrorism.

"Japan resolutely will not tolerate terrorism," Abe told reporters, offering his sincere condolences to the victims. "Japan will strongly support Prime Minister (Theresa) May and fight terrorism in coordination with Britain and the international community."

The suspect was shot dead after the terror attack outside Britain's Houses of Parliament in central London, according to British police.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened
  3. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home
  4. 18 Mar 2017Another N. Korean possibly involved in Kim Jong Nam murder
  5. 17 Mar 2017Gift of puppies by neighbor to Park in 2013 was staged: report

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete