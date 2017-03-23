Japan condemns deadly attack in London, vows to fight terrorism

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned Thursday a terror attack the previous day in London which killed four people and wounded about 40 others, vowing support for Britain in the fight against terrorism.

"Japan resolutely will not tolerate terrorism," Abe told reporters, offering his sincere condolences to the victims. "Japan will strongly support Prime Minister (Theresa) May and fight terrorism in coordination with Britain and the international community."

The suspect was shot dead after the terror attack outside Britain's Houses of Parliament in central London, according to British police.