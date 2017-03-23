Close

Kyodo News

March 23, 2017 12:15

11:00 23 March 2017

Ex-militant jailed for 1970s serial bombings finishes term

TOKYO, March 23, Kyodo

A former militant group member responsible for a series of bombings targeting big corporations in the 1970s left prison Thursday after completing a 20-year term.

Yukiko Ekita, 66, walked out of the Tokyo Detention Center in the morning and left the institution with her supporters by car. Her prison term was finalized in 2004 as she dropped her appeal with the Supreme Court after she was convicted of charges including attempted murder and violation of the explosives law over the series of bombings.

According to the finalized ruling, Ekita and other members of the East Asia Anti-Japan Armed Front militant group targeted offices of the companies in central Tokyo during 1974 and 1975. Ekita was a member of Daichi no Kiba (Fang of the Earth), one of three divisions of the militant group.

