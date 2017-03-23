Australia boosts security in wake of London terror attack

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Thursday security will be heightened around the country's Parliament House in Canberra in the wake of a deadly attack in London, condemning the terror act as "an attack on parliaments, freedom and democracy everywhere."

"We work very, very closely indeed with our allies, including the United Kingdom and the United States and many other partners around the world," Turnbull told reporters. "But we must be clear-eyed about the risk. It is real and that is why the terror threat level is set at probable."

Four people were killed and about 40 others injured in the attack outside Britain's Houses of Parliament in central London on Wednesday. The suspect was later shot dead by police.