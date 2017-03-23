5 dead in London terror attack including suspect, 40 injured

A man killed four people and injured some 40 others as he plowed a car into pedestrians and stabbed a police officer before he was shot dead in the heart of the British capital Wednesday in what police suspect was an Islamist-linked attack.

It was the bloodiest terrorist attack in the country since July 2005, when a coordinated series of suicide attacks killed 52 people and injured hundreds in central London.

The assailant struck pedestrians as he drove a car across Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament before crashing it into railings.