Close

Kyodo News

March 23, 2017 13:45

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:17 23 March 2017

5 dead in London terror attack including suspect, 40 injured

LONDON, March 23, Kyodo

A man killed four people and injured some 40 others as he plowed a car into pedestrians and stabbed a police officer before he was shot dead in the heart of the British capital Wednesday in what police suspect was an Islamist-linked attack.

It was the bloodiest terrorist attack in the country since July 2005, when a coordinated series of suicide attacks killed 52 people and injured hundreds in central London.

The assailant struck pedestrians as he drove a car across Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament before crashing it into railings.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • London on alert following terror attack
  • PM Abe condemns terror attack in London
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home
  3. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened
  4. 18 Mar 2017Another N. Korean possibly involved in Kim Jong Nam murder
  5. 17 Mar 2017Gift of puppies by neighbor to Park in 2013 was staged: report

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete