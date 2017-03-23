12:17 23 March 2017
5 dead in London terror attack including suspect, 40 injured
LONDON, March 23, Kyodo
A man killed four people and injured some 40 others as he plowed a car into pedestrians and stabbed a police officer before he was shot dead in the heart of the British capital Wednesday in what police suspect was an Islamist-linked attack.
It was the bloodiest terrorist attack in the country since July 2005, when a coordinated series of suicide attacks killed 52 people and injured hundreds in central London.
The assailant struck pedestrians as he drove a car across Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament before crashing it into railings.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.