12:39 23 March 2017
School operator head repeats Abe donation claim under oath
TOKYO, March 23, Kyodo
The head of a nationalist Osaka school operator at the center of a growing political scandal repeated Thursday in sworn testimony in the Diet his earlier claim that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe donated 1 million yen ($8,900) to the organization.
Speaking under oath, Yasunori Kagoike, chief of school operator Moritomo Gakuen, reiterated that the prime minister's wife Akie Abe gave him the donation on her husband's behalf in 2015 when she made a speech at a kindergarten run by the operator.
The prime minister has denied making the donation, which Kagoike said was given toward the costs of building an elementary school on a plot of land purchased from the state in the city of Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.