Golf: Tanihara shocks Spieth in WGC Match Play

Debutant Hideto Tanihara, currently 60th in the world rankings, defeated American world No. 6 Jordan Spieth 4 and 2 on the first day of the Dell Technologies Match Play on Wednesday.

While Tanihara secured a point for the win, his Japanese compatriots Hideki Matsuyama and Yuta Ikeda both had to settle for halves in their first group stage matches.

After splitting the first six holes at Austin Country Club, the 38-year-old Tanihara birdied the par-3 seventh and led the rest of the way to win with two holes to spare, handing the 2015 Masters and U.S. Open champion his first opening-match loss in four appearances.

"I'm happy. I pulled off a big upset," said Tanihara.

"It was good that I didn't shoot many bogeys. It didn't feel like a match play atmosphere and I was able to play like I always do. I had to stay focused until the very end. I hope to switch gears and play each match with a new mindset," he said.

Matsuyama missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole against veteran American Jim Furyk, another moment of frustration for the world No. 4 who finished in 25th at the WGC Mexico Championship and 45th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month.

"I was thinking I would lose given the way I was hitting it. My play was that bad. I got lucky by not losing. I have zero expectations for myself," said Matsuyama after being helped by the 46-year-old one-time major winner Furyk's struggles with the short stick.

Ikeda, playing in Group 5 alongside Tanihara, rolled in a 5-footer for birdie on 18 to level the match against Ryan Moore of the United States. Moore threw away his one-shot lead when he overshot the 18th green on approach and had to settle for the half after missing his chip attempt.

The winners of each of the 16 groups of four advance to the single-elimination rounds held over the last two days of the March 22-26 tournament.

