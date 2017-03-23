Chief of scandal-hit school repeats Abe donation claim under oath

The head of a nationalist Osaka school operator at the center of a growing political scandal repeated Thursday in sworn testimony in the Diet his earlier claim that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe donated 1 million yen ($8,900) to the organization.

Speaking under oath, Yasunori Kagoike, chief of school operator Moritomo Gakuen, reiterated that the prime minister's wife Akie Abe gave him the donation on her husband's behalf in September 2015 when she made a speech at a kindergarten run by the operator.

The prime minister has denied making the donation, which Kagoike said was given toward the costs of building an elementary school on a plot of land purchased from the state in the city of Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture. The scandal has eroded support rates for Abe's Cabinet.