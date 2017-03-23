Close

Kyodo News

March 23, 2017 15:16

14:58 23 March 2017

Baseball: U.S. downs Puerto Rico 8-0 to claim 1st WBC title

By Justin Maki
LOS ANGELES, March 22, Kyodo

U.S. starter Marcus Stroman pitched six strong innings and his teammates got 13 hits to romp 8-0 over Puerto Rico in the final of the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, winning the title for the first time in the tournament's fourth edition.

Ian Kinsler, Andrew McCutchen and Brandon Crawford drove in two runs apiece, while Stroman limited Puerto Rico, which also finished runner-up at the previous WBC in 2013, to one hit in his 73-pitch effort at Dodger Stadium.

Puerto Rico starter Seth Lugo stifled the U.S. hitters through the opening two frames, but in the third allowed a leadoff single to Jonathan Lucroy followed by a two-run homer to Kinsler. Despite putting two more runners on base with walks, one intentional, Lugo ended the threat with three strikeouts.

