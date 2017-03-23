Close

Kyodo News

March 23, 2017 19:50

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:19 23 March 2017

Daily cyberattacks more than double to all-time high in 2016: police

TOKYO, March 23, Kyodo

The daily average number of cyberattacks or suspected threats swelled to a record 1,692 in 2016, more than double the previous year's rate, police said Thursday.

The figure surged as home appliances and electronic devices became more connected through "Internet of Things" technology.

In 2015, the daily average number of cyberattacks or threats detected by censors installed at Internet access points nationwide by the National Police Agency totaled 729.3. The agency started compiling data in 2010.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home
  3. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened
  4. 18 Mar 2017Another N. Korean possibly involved in Kim Jong Nam murder
  5. 17 Mar 2017Gift of puppies by neighbor to Park in 2013 was staged: report

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete