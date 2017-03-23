Daily cyberattacks more than double to all-time high in 2016: police

The daily average number of cyberattacks or suspected threats swelled to a record 1,692 in 2016, more than double the previous year's rate, police said Thursday.

The figure surged as home appliances and electronic devices became more connected through "Internet of Things" technology.

In 2015, the daily average number of cyberattacks or threats detected by censors installed at Internet access points nationwide by the National Police Agency totaled 729.3. The agency started compiling data in 2010.