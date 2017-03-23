Chief of scandal-hit school repeats Abe donation claim under oath

The head of a nationalist Osaka school operator at the center of a growing political scandal repeated Thursday in sworn testimony in the Diet his earlier claim that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe donated 1 million yen ($8,900) to the organization.

Abe has denied that either he or his wife, Akie Abe, made any donation to Moritomo Gakuen, and has downplayed her connections to the school operator's chief Yasunori Kagoike.

Speaking under oath in the budget committees in both houses of parliament, Kagoike reiterated that Akie Abe gave him the donation on her husband's behalf in September 2015 when she made a speech at a kindergarten run by the operator.