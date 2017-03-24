Close

Kyodo News

March 24, 2017 3:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

01:53 24 March 2017

London assailant identified as British-born Khalid Masood

LONDON, March 23, Kyodo

Police on Thursday identified the knife-wielding terrorist who killed three people near parliament in central London was named as British-born Khalid Masood.

The police said Masood, 52, was born in the county of Kent in southeast England and was most recently living in the West Midlands region of central England. He was shot dead by police at the scene of Wednesday's attack for which the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility.

He plowed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, killing a man and woman and injuring about 40 others, before stabbing to death an unarmed police officer on the grounds of parliament.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home
  3. 18 Mar 2017Another N. Korean possibly involved in Kim Jong Nam murder
  4. 18 Mar 2017Creditor carmakers eye pursuing court-led restructuring of Takata
  5. 18 Mar 2017Head of S. Korea's SK Group questioned by prosecutors in graft probe

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete