London assailant identified as British-born Khalid Masood

Police on Thursday identified the knife-wielding terrorist who killed three people near parliament in central London as British-born Khalid Masood.

The police said Masood, 52, was born in the county of Kent in southeast England and was most recently living in the West Midlands region of central England. He was shot dead by police at the scene of Wednesday's attack for which the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility.

He plowed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, killing a man and woman and injuring about 40 others, before stabbing to death an unarmed police officer on the grounds of parliament.