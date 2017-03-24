U.N. Security Council slams latest N. Korea missile, engine tests

The U.N. Security Council on Thursday blasted North Korea's latest ballistic missile test and an earlier ballistic missile engine test in defiance of U.N. resolutions.

In a press statement, the 15-member council "strongly condemned" the most recent failed missile launch conducted Wednesday and the engine test that the official North Korea Central News agency reported was held under the eye of the country's leader Kim Jong Un.

Both the launch and the engine test are "in grave violation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's international obligations" the text said, referring to the country's official name, and it violates six previous resolutions preventing the country from conducting such tests.

The Security Council members also said they "deplore" the ballistic missile activities that have been carried out and noted that they "increase tension in the region and beyond as well as the risk of a regional arms race."

In addition to "expressing serious concern" over the country's "increasingly destabilizing behavior," Pyongyang was called upon to refrain from such activities.

On Thursday, Fox News reported U.S. officials saying that the North is in the final stages of preparations for a sixth nuclear test, which could be conducted within days.

As in past press statements, the council members said they will monitor the situation on the Korean Peninsula and "will take further significant measures, in line with the Council's previously expressed determination," if deemed necessary.

North Korea's failed launch Wednesday local time was unlikely to have involved an intercontinental ballistic missile, according to the U.S. Defense Department. However, the engine test is a worrying development as it apparently advances technology that could power different stages of an ICBM.

==Kyodo