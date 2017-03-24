U.N. Security Council slams latest N. Korea missile, engine tests

The U.N. Security Council on Thursday blasted North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch and an earlier rocket engine test as yet another breach of U.N. resolutions.

The 15-member council "strongly condemned" the most recent failed missile launch conducted Wednesday and the new high-thrust engine test that North Korea's state media reported was held under the eye of the country's leader Kim Jong Un, according to a press statement.

Both the missile launch and the engine test are "in grave violation" of Pyongyang's international obligations under six previous resolutions passed to prevent the country from conducting such tests, the text said.

The Security Council members also said they "deplore" the ballistic missile activities that have been carried out and noted that they "increase tension in the region and beyond as well as the risk of a regional arms race."

In addition to "expressing serious concern" over the country's "increasingly destabilizing behavior," Pyongyang was called upon to refrain from such activities.

On Thursday, Fox News reported U.S. officials saying that the North is in the final stages of preparations for a sixth nuclear test, which could be conducted within days.

As in past press statements, the council members said they will monitor the situation on the Korean Peninsula and "will take further significant measures, in line with the Council's previously expressed determination," if deemed necessary.

A Security Council press statement has no binding power, but to issue such a statement, approval from all 15 members is required in principle.

The failed missile launch was unlikely to have involved an intercontinental ballistic missile, according to the U.S. Defense Department. However, the engine test is a worrying development as it apparently advances technology that could power different stages of an ICBM.

North Korea conducted two nuclear tests and more than 20 ballistic missile tests in 2016 and its leader Kim claimed in a New Year's address that the country is ready to test-fire an ICBM, which could reach the U.S. mainland.

Under past U.N. resolutions, North Korea is barred from any use of ballistic missile technology. But a spate of six sanctions since its first nuclear test in 2006 have failed to dissuade the country from pursuing what it insists are defensive weapons.

==Kyodo