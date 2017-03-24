Close

March 24, 2017 11:00

09:57 24 March 2017

Trump to nominate Hagerty as U.S. ambassador to Japan: White House

WASHINGTON, March 23, Kyodo

President Donald Trump will nominate William Hagerty as the U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said Thursday.

Hagerty, a Tennessee native who was posted to Tokyo for three years while working for the Boston Consulting Group, is expected to assume the post following Senate approval, succeeding Caroline Kennedy who left Tokyo in January.

Hagerty is expected to handle a host of bilateral issues ranging from the Trump administration's calls for the further opening of Japan's automobile and agriculture markets to the stalled relocation of a U.S. military base within Okinawa Prefecture.

