Kyodo News

March 24, 2017 11:00

10:10 24 March 2017

Japan protests S. Korea plan to conduct drills near disputed isles

TOKYO, March 24, Kyodo

Japan has lodged a protest with South Korea over its reported plan to conduct a military drill around the Seoul-controlled, Tokyo-claimed islets in the Sea of Japan, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

The drill "is unacceptable in light of our country's stance regarding the sovereignty of Takeshima," Kishida told reporters, referring to the islets known as Dokdo in South Korea. "It is regrettable."

South Korea's moves come as the relationship between Japan and South Korea remains strained over the long-standing issue of "comfort women" procured for the Japanese military's wartime brothels.

