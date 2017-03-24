Video Advisory (March 24) Scandal-hit school operator at FCCJ

The following is the latest available news video.

Scandal-hit school operator at FCCJ

-- Yasunori Kagoike, the head of a nationalist Osaka school operator at the center of a growing political scandal, attended a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on March 23, 2017, after testifying in parliament that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had donated 1 million yen to the organization. Abe has denied that either he or his wife, Akie Abe, made any donation to the organization, Kagoike said it is not good to tell a lie.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_16065/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo