Close

Kyodo News

March 24, 2017 11:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:45 24 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 24) Scandal-hit school operator at FCCJ

TOKYO, March 24, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Scandal-hit school operator at FCCJ

-- Yasunori Kagoike, the head of a nationalist Osaka school operator at the center of a growing political scandal, attended a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on March 23, 2017, after testifying in parliament that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had donated 1 million yen to the organization. Abe has denied that either he or his wife, Akie Abe, made any donation to the organization, Kagoike said it is not good to tell a lie.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_16065/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home
  2. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  3. 18 Mar 2017Another N. Korean possibly involved in Kim Jong Nam murder
  4. 18 Mar 2017Creditor carmakers eye pursuing court-led restructuring of Takata
  5. 18 Mar 2017Head of S. Korea's SK Group questioned by prosecutors in graft probe

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete