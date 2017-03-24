Japan to issue order to SDF over U.N. S. Sudan mission completion

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said Friday she will issue an order to the Self-Defense Forces later in the day regarding the planned withdrawal of Japanese troops from a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan in late May.

The move will set in motion the process to end a more than five-year deployment of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force units in the fledgling African country, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011. Japanese troops built roads and other infrastructure while stationed there.

As part of the procedure, the government decided at a Cabinet meeting the same day to extend the participation of the GSDF civil engineering unit in the U.N. mission for two more months through May 31.