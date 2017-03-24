Close

Kyodo News

March 24, 2017 14:02

13:22 24 March 2017

Sunken ferry raised for transport to port after obstacle removed

JINDO, South Korea, March 24, Kyodo

A salvage team successfully removed from the sunken Sewol ferry on Friday morning a dangling vehicle ramp that had been hindering efforts to raise the ship, government officials said, paving the way for it to be loaded onto a transport vessel to carry to a port.

Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries officials said they hope to complete loading the 6,825-ton ferry onto a semi-submersible transport vessel by late Friday as currents near the accident site off the country's southwestern coast are forecast to strengthen on Saturday.

Workers had earlier lifted the ferry from the seabed lying sideways starboard down. But the ramp was found to be unlocked and dangling off its side, making it impossible to fit the ship onto the transport vessel. They therefore began efforts Thursday night to cut off the ramp.

