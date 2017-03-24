Culling of 300,000 chickens begins in Japan after bird flu detected

Local authorities in the eastern Japan prefectures of Miyagi and Chiba began culling nearly 300,000 chickens Friday after the highly pathogenic H5 strain of bird flu was detected in some chickens that had died in local poultry farms.

The Miyagi prefectural government is planning to cull 220,000 chickens and bury them underground by early Monday, while the Chiba authority is culling 68,000 chickens, in the latest in a series of bird flu outbreaks in the country.

Japan has been experiencing a series of bird flu outbreaks, including recent ones in the southwestern prefectures of Miyazaki and Saga.