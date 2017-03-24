Close

Kyodo News

March 24, 2017 15:33

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:18 24 March 2017

Culling of 300,000 chickens begins in Japan after bird flu detected

SENDAI, March 24, Kyodo

Local authorities in the eastern Japan prefectures of Miyagi and Chiba began culling nearly 300,000 chickens Friday after the highly pathogenic H5 strain of bird flu was detected in some chickens that had died in local poultry farms.

The Miyagi prefectural government is planning to cull 220,000 chickens and bury them underground by early Monday, while the Chiba authority is culling 68,000 chickens, in the latest in a series of bird flu outbreaks in the country.

Japan has been experiencing a series of bird flu outbreaks, including recent ones in the southwestern prefectures of Miyazaki and Saga.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Bird flu detected at northeastern Japan farm
  • Bird flu detected at Chiba poultry farm
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home
  2. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  3. 18 Mar 2017Another N. Korean possibly involved in Kim Jong Nam murder
  4. 18 Mar 2017Creditor carmakers eye pursuing court-led restructuring of Takata
  5. 18 Mar 2017Head of S. Korea's SK Group questioned by prosecutors in graft probe

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete