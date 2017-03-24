Close

Kyodo News

March 24, 2017 15:33

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:52 24 March 2017

Samsung Electronics denies any illegal financial support in scandal

SEOUL, March 24, Kyodo

Samsung Electronics Co.'s top executives told shareholders Friday the electronics giant did not provide any illegal financial support in connection with an abuse-of-power scandal that led to the arrest for bribery of the Samsung group's heir apparent and the ousting of the nation's president.

During an annual shareholders' meeting in Seoul on Friday, Samsung Electronics' Vice Chairman Kwon Oh Hyun also offered an apology and vowed better governance. "We are sorry for the controversy. We will ensure transparency with regard to management and donations," he said.

Meanwhile, President Shin Jong Kyun pledged that the company will learn its lessons from last year's global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, reiterating the mission to "place top priority on quality."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home
  2. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  3. 18 Mar 2017Another N. Korean possibly involved in Kim Jong Nam murder
  4. 18 Mar 2017Creditor carmakers eye pursuing court-led restructuring of Takata
  5. 18 Mar 2017Head of S. Korea's SK Group questioned by prosecutors in graft probe

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete