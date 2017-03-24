Samsung Electronics denies any illegal financial support in scandal

Samsung Electronics Co.'s top executives told shareholders Friday the electronics giant did not provide any illegal financial support in connection with an abuse-of-power scandal that led to the arrest for bribery of the Samsung group's heir apparent and the ousting of the nation's president.

During an annual shareholders' meeting in Seoul on Friday, Samsung Electronics' Vice Chairman Kwon Oh Hyun also offered an apology and vowed better governance. "We are sorry for the controversy. We will ensure transparency with regard to management and donations," he said.

Meanwhile, President Shin Jong Kyun pledged that the company will learn its lessons from last year's global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, reiterating the mission to "place top priority on quality."