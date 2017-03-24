15:38 24 March 2017
FOCUS: Soccer: Halilhodzic's bold decisions keep Japan on track for Russia
By Gus Fielding
AL AIN, United Arab Emirates, March 24, Kyodo
Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic entered the room for his post-match press conference, soaked up a rare round of applause from the Japanese press, bowed deeply and savored the moment. He deserved nothing less.
The Franco-Bosnian tactician's decision to take some seemingly sizeable risks paid rich dividends on Thursday as Japan stayed on course for a place in the World Cup finals thanks to a 2-0 win away to the United Arab Emirates in the final round of Asian qualifying.
In-form striker Yuya Kubo scored his first senior international goal with a sumptuous opener and then turned provider for the second, but it was the old school that took center stage on this sultry night in the Persian Gulf.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.