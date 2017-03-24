FOCUS: Soccer: Halilhodzic's bold decisions keep Japan on track for Russia

Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic entered the room for his post-match press conference, soaked up a rare round of applause from the Japanese press, bowed deeply and savored the moment. He deserved nothing less.

The Franco-Bosnian tactician's decision to take some seemingly sizeable risks paid rich dividends on Thursday as Japan stayed on course for a place in the World Cup finals thanks to a 2-0 win away to the United Arab Emirates in the final round of Asian qualifying.

In-form striker Yuya Kubo scored his first senior international goal with a sumptuous opener and then turned provider for the second, but it was the old school that took center stage on this sultry night in the Persian Gulf.