March 24, 2017 17:04

16:04 24 March 2017

Olympics: 2020 Games main venue construction project on track: JSC

TOKYO, March 24, Kyodo

Construction of the main stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is going smoothly and without delay, Japan Sport Council officials said Friday.

On a day when the construction site at the former National Stadium in Tokyo's Yoyogi area was open to the media, JSC Director Tadashi Mochizuki said he is pleased with the speed at which the 36-month project is progressing.

"Everything is going as scheduled so far," said Mochizuki.

  • Construction site of new National Stadium in Tokyo unveiled
