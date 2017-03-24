16:04 24 March 2017
Olympics: 2020 Games main venue construction project on track: JSC
TOKYO, March 24, Kyodo
Construction of the main stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is going smoothly and without delay, Japan Sport Council officials said Friday.
On a day when the construction site at the former National Stadium in Tokyo's Yoyogi area was open to the media, JSC Director Tadashi Mochizuki said he is pleased with the speed at which the 36-month project is progressing.
"Everything is going as scheduled so far," said Mochizuki.
