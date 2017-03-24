FEATURE: Lessons learned in protecting shinkansen passengers

On Oct. 23, 2004 at 5:56 p.m., the first bullet train derailment in history occurred when a shinkansen en route from Tokyo to Niigata went off the tracks following a powerful earthquake in the Chuetsu region of Niigata Prefecture.

Toki No. 325 was cruising at a speed of 204 kilometers per hour on the Joetsu Shinkansen Line between Urasa and Nagaoka stations when the temblor hit. It was the first bullet train to derail since Japan started high-speed railway services in 1964.

But a major catastrophe was avoided when the bullet train straddled a trackside rail, causing it to grind to a halt with carriages only tilted to the side, rather than flipped, or worse.