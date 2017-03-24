FEATURE: Language schools to help athletes prepare for 2020 Games

Language schools in Japan are tying up with sports associations to help improve the English skills of Japanese athletes in the lead up to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The push is aimed at overcoming concern about athletes' struggles to communicate in English during international competitions, while the schools see it as an opportunity to tap into a new market and revenue stream.

In January this year, major English language school operator Aeon Corp. signed a contract to become the "official provider" of services for Japan Rugby Football Union players learning English ahead of the Rugby World Cup, to be hosted by Japan in 2019.