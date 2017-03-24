Close

Kyodo News

March 24, 2017 18:35

17:32 24 March 2017

Rugby: Toyota appoint 2007 World Cup winning coach White

TOYOTA, March 24, Kyodo

Jake White, the 2007 Rugby World Cup winning coach with South Africa, has been appointed as the new head coach for Toyota Verblitz, the Top League side announced Friday.

The 53-year-old joins the side from French club Montpellier, who he has been coaching since 2014. He previously coached the Brumbies and Sharks, following his three-year stint with the Springboks, which culminated with South Africa beating England 15-6 in the final in Paris.

White was named IRB Coach of the Year for the second time following the tournament, which saw White enlist the services of Eddie Jones as a technical assistant.

Verblitz also announced that White would be supported by a plethora of specialist coaches.

John Muggleton will head up the defense, Tai McIsaac, who spent time with both Honda Heat and Toyota Industries Shuttles, is the new set piece coach, former Teikyo University assistant coach Craig Stewart takes charge of counter attack and skills, while ex-Edinburgh coach Nick Scrivener remains as attack and restarts coach.

Among the new players to join Toyota is Japan sevens star Jamie Henry.

The 27-year-old, who missed out on representing Japan at the Rio Olympics after there was a delay in his passport application, is hoping a move to 15s will eventually see him play for the Brave Blossoms at Rugby World Cup 2019.

==Kyodo

