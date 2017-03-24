Close

Kyodo News

March 24, 2017 21:37

20:30 24 March 2017

Sumo: Harumafuji hands Kisenosato 1st defeat at Spring tourney

OSAKA, March 24, Kyodo

Yokozuna Harumafuji sent Kisenosato tumbling down the ring to his first defeat as yokozuna -- and left him with an injury -- on Friday, the 13th day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, where ozeki Terunofuji now shares the lead also with one defeat.

Harumafuji (10-3) left Kisenosato reeling with a strong low charge and the Mongolian didn't let his opponent maneuver his way out, crushing the debutant yokozuna out and off the ring in the day's last bout.

Kisenosato, who had notched up 12 consecutive wins, hit the ground with the left half of his body and had a difficult time getting up, looking to be in pain around his left shoulder as spectators watched on worryingly at Edion Arena Osaka.

