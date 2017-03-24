Close

Kyodo News

March 24, 2017 23:08

22:04 24 March 2017

Abe denies wife's involvement in land deal alleged in testimony

TOKYO, March 24, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied again Friday that he or his wife Akie was involved in a cut-price land deal for an Osaka school operator as questions mounted over the nature of contacts her aide had made with the Finance Ministry at the request of the operator.

Emboldened by fresh allegations leveled by the head of the organization in sworn testimony in parliament the previous day, opposition lawmakers grilled the prime minister over the matter, with the opposition demanding that the first lady be summoned to testify under oath.

At issue is whether there was any political involvement in the ministry's sale last year of a heavily discounted piece of state-owned land to the school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, which recently dropped its plan to open an elementary school on the site amid the growing controversy.

