March 24, 2017 23:08

22:24 24 March 2017

20 years on, kin seek return of Japanese abducted by North Korea

TOKYO, March 24, Kyodo

Relatives of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago called Friday for their return, maintaining hope even in the face of worsening relations due to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development programs.

A group representing abductees' families headed by Shigeo Iizuka, whose younger sister Yaeko Taguchi was kidnapped in 1978 at age 22, said at a gathering in Tokyo ahead of the group's 20th anniversary Saturday, it hopes for the return of all the victims "this year."

The group, comprising eight families including the elderly parents of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted 40 years ago at age 13, has worked tirelessly to raise public awareness of the issue since its founding on March 25, 1997.

