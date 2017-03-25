Close

Kyodo News

March 25, 2017 0:39

00:03 25 March 2017

Japan-EU motion tightens oversight of N. Korea rights abuses

GENEVA, March 24, Kyodo

The top U.N. human rights panel agreed Friday to strengthen oversight of North Korea with an eye on holding those responsible for human rights abuses in the repressive country accountable.

The 47-member U.N. Human Rights Council adopted a resolution submitted by Japan and the European Union by consensus, with a U.N. diplomatic source saying such countries as China, Cuba and Venezuela opposed a vote.

The resolution welcomed a recent report by U.N. Special Rapporteur on North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana that calls on the international community to refer the issue of Pyongyang's rights abuses to the International Criminal Court.

It also strengthens the capacity of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, including its field-based structure in Seoul aimed at gathering evidence of Pyongyang's rights abuses.

Furthermore, the resolution expresses "grave concern" at the lack of positive action by North Korea on the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s and calls for settling the matter as quickly as possible.

There has been no substantial progress in bilateral talks on the issue, although North Korea agreed with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government in 2014 to reinvestigate the abductions of Japanese nationals.

Pyongyang said in February last year it was suspending the probe in response to tougher sanctions imposed by Japan over North Korean nuclear and missile tests.

The resolution makes no mention of the recent assassination in Malaysia of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

==Kyodo

