Close

Kyodo News

March 25, 2017 4:26

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

00:52 25 March 2017

Japan unlikely to join U.N. talks on nuke ban treaty

TOKYO, March 25, Kyodo

Japan is highly unlikely to participate in U.N. negotiations beginning next week in New York on a treaty outlawing nuclear weapons due to opposition from the United States, government sources said Friday.

It is now all up to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida to make a final decision on whether to take part in them, they said.

The first round of negotiations will run for five days from Monday, with the second taking place from June 15 through July 7. Both sessions will be held in New York.

Of the five major states possessing nuclear weapons, the United States, Britain, France and Russia are vehemently opposed to the treaty. China recently decided not to participate in the talks after weighing up the possibility of it joining them.

Mexico and Austria have been among the countries that have strongly pursued the start of negotiations, urging Japan and North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states to join the talks.

Japan says it aspires to a nuclear-weapon-free world as the only nation to have been attacked with atomic bombs, but it remains vague about whether it will join the talks, reflecting its reliance on the U.S. nuclear deterrence for protection.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 19 Mar 2017N. Korean leader watches ground test of new rocket engine: KCNA
  3. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea attempts missile launch, fails
  4. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea may have fired missiles: Japan gov't source
  5. 19 Mar 2017Antibase Okinawa activist released after 5 months detention

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete