Japan unlikely to join U.N. talks on nuke ban treaty

Japan is highly unlikely to participate in U.N. negotiations beginning next week in New York on a treaty outlawing nuclear weapons due to opposition from the United States, government sources said Friday.

It is now all up to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida to make a final decision on whether to take part in them, they said.

The first round of negotiations will run for five days from Monday, with the second taking place from June 15 through July 7. Both sessions will be held in New York.

Of the five major states possessing nuclear weapons, the United States, Britain, France and Russia are vehemently opposed to the treaty. China recently decided not to participate in the talks after weighing up the possibility of it joining them.

Mexico and Austria have been among the countries that have strongly pursued the start of negotiations, urging Japan and North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states to join the talks.

Japan says it aspires to a nuclear-weapon-free world as the only nation to have been attacked with atomic bombs, but it remains vague about whether it will join the talks, reflecting its reliance on the U.S. nuclear deterrence for protection.

==Kyodo