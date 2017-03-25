U.S. sanctions 30 entities, individuals for aiding Iran, N. Korea

The United States has imposed sanctions on a total of 30 foreign entities and individuals in 10 countries for their involvement in the development of ballistic missiles and weapons of mass destruction in Iran, North Korea and Syria, the State Department said Friday.

The sanctions, slapped Tuesday, include 11 entities and individuals that have transferred sensitive items to Iran's ballistic missile program, the department said.

Of the 11, six are Chinese entities, three are Chinese individuals, one is a North Korean entity and the other is a United Arab Emirates entity.