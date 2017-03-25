Close

Kyodo News

March 25, 2017 10:25

09:49 25 March 2017

Republicans pull "Obamacare" replacement bill in blow to Trump

WASHINGTON, March 24, Kyodo

Republican leaders pulled a bill to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law off the House floor ahead of a vote on Friday, resulting in President Donald Trump's first major legislative initiative since taking office Jan. 20 ending in failure.

In a severe blow to Trump, Republican leaders of the House of Representatives withdrew the replacement bill due to a shortage of votes, despite having a majority in both chambers of Congress.

Repealing and replacing the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare," was a top campaign promise by Trump in last year's presidential election.

