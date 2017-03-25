Trump dealt blow as Republicans withdraw health care bill

U.S. President Donald Trump failed to repeal his predecessor Barack Obama's health care law on Friday when Republican leaders pulled a replacement bill off the House floor ahead of a vote.

In a severe blow to Trump, Republican leaders of the House of Representatives withdrew the American Health Care Act due to a shortage of votes, despite having a majority in both chambers of Congress.

Repealing and replacing the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare," was a top campaign promise by Trump in last year's presidential election.