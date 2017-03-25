Close

March 25, 2017 13:57

12:19 25 March 2017

Okinawa gov. attends rally to protest U.S. base relocation

NAHA, Japan, March 25, Kyodo

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga is taking part in a rally being held Saturday to protest against the relocation of a U.S. military base to the northern part the prefecture.

It is the first time that the governor, who was elected on an anti-base platform in 2014, has participated in an anti-relocation rally, which is being held near the relocation site in the Henoko District of the city of Nago.

The decision by Onaga to attend the rally came after he was forced to withdraw his order to suspend work on the site, following a Supreme Court ruling late last year that the governor's attempt to revoke his predecessor's December 2013 decision to approve land reclamation work was illegal.

