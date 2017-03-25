13:24 25 March 2017
Trump dealt blow as Republicans withdraw health care bill
WASHINGTON, March 25, Kyodo
U.S. President Donald Trump failed to repeal his predecessor Barack Obama's health care law on Friday when Republican leaders pulled a replacement bill off the House floor ahead of a vote.
In a severe blow to Trump, Republican leaders of the House of Representatives withdrew the American Health Care Act due to a shortage of votes, despite having a majority in both chambers of Congress.
Repealing and replacing the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare," was a top campaign promise by Trump in last year's presidential election.
