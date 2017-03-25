Japan opposition party head calls for concluding nuke ban talks

The chief of a Japanese opposition party called Friday for bringing talks outlawing nuclear weapons to a successful conclusion as soon as possible before a key conference kicks off next week.

"We call for concluding a convention to prohibit nuclear weapons as early as possible," Japanese Communist Party chief Kazuo Shii said in a letter he handed to Kim Won Soo, U.N. undersecretary general and high representative for disarmament affairs.

The five-day conference will be held in New York from Monday as the first set of negotiations for a treaty banning nuclear arms. A second session is to be held from mid-June through July.

At this stage, the five nuclear weapon states and permanent Security Council members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- have opted not to participate. Japan also appears unlikely to take part.

Japan is uniquely placed in the debate as a country that experienced the atomic bombing of two of its cities -- Hiroshima and Nagasaki -- in the closing days of World War II. But it also operates under the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

In the letter, Shii described the eventual aim of the negotiations as the "first-ever worldwide illegalization of nuclear weapons which stigmatizes these weapons of absolute destruction."

"The testimonies by Hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors) and a series of international conferences on the inhumane nature of nuclear weapons have made it undeniably clear that nuclear weapons cannot coexist with humanity," he said.

Atomic bomb victims are scheduled to be in attendance during the first session to help press for the realization of a nuclear-free world.

Against this backdrop, Shii pointed out that there are more than 15,000 warheads worldwide and that the nuclear weapon is the only weapon of mass destruction "which has yet to be totally banned despite its absolute destructive nature."

