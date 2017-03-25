Singapore teen blogger granted asylum in U.S

A U.S. immigration judge has granted Singaporean teen blogger Amos Yee, who was jailed twice in his home country over his social media postings, asylum in the United States, his lawyer said Saturday.

Judge Samuel Cole said in a written decision dated Friday that the Singapore government had persecuted the 18-year-old Yee on account of his political opinions, according to a statement received from his lawyer.

Yee has been detained in the United States since he sought political asylum there upon arriving at Chicago's O'Hare airport in mid-December last year.