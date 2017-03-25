Close

Kyodo News

March 25, 2017 17:17

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:53 25 March 2017

Okinawa governor attends rally to protest U.S. base relocation

NAHA, Japan, March 25, Kyodo

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga took part in a rally held Saturday to protest against the relocation of a U.S. military base to the northern part of the prefecture, vowing to revoke his predecessor's approval of land reclamation.

It is the first time that the governor, who was elected on an anti-base platform in 2014, has participated in an anti-relocation rally, which was held near the site for the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in the Henoko District of Nago city.

"From this day, Okinawa's new battle begins. I will definitely not allow the construction of Henoko base," Onaga told the crowd, pledging to revoke the land reclamation approval "by employing all means."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Okinawa gov. attends rally to protest U.S. base relocation
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 19 Mar 2017N. Korean leader watches ground test of new rocket engine: KCNA
  3. 19 Mar 2017Antibase Okinawa activist released after 5 months detention
  4. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea attempts missile launch, fails
  5. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea may have fired missiles: Japan gov't source

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete