Okinawa governor attends rally to protest U.S. base relocation

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga took part in a rally held Saturday to protest against the relocation of a U.S. military base to the northern part of the prefecture, vowing to revoke his predecessor's approval of land reclamation.

It is the first time that the governor, who was elected on an anti-base platform in 2014, has participated in an anti-relocation rally, which was held near the site for the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in the Henoko District of Nago city.

"From this day, Okinawa's new battle begins. I will definitely not allow the construction of Henoko base," Onaga told the crowd, pledging to revoke the land reclamation approval "by employing all means."