Japanese business delegation to visit China in April

A Japanese business delegation led by a former Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker will make a four-day visit to Beijing in April in the hope of meeting with senior Chinese officials, sources with knowledge of the situation said Saturday.

The group from the Japanese Association for the Promotion of International Trade, which will arrive in the Chinese capital on April 9, is seeking to hold high-level meetings on the following two days, the sources said.

Last year, corporate executives belonging to the association headed by Yohei Kono, the former ruling party heavyweight who served as house speaker from 2003 to 2009, discussed bilateral issues with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang. In 2015, it met with Premier Li Keqiang.