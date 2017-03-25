Baseball: Matsuzaka goes 7 in combined no-hitter against Carp

With his chances to pitch for the SoftBank Hawks this season not looking good, Daisuke Matsuzaka threw seven innings on Saturday in a no-hitter over the Hiroshima Carp.

Matsuzaka struck out six and walked two, while two more former big leaguers, Ryota Igarashi and Dennis Sarfate, completed Nippon Professional Baseball's first preseason no-hitter since 1988.

The biggest trouble for Matsuzaka this spring has been his control. In his three previous outings, he issued 10 walks and hit two batters in 11-1/3 innings, while striking out seven. He entered Saturday's game at Yafuoku Dome with a 4.76 preseason earned run average.

Second-year Carp starter Akitaka Okada worked six scoreless innings, but Cuba international designated hitter Alfredo Despaigne opened the seventh with a single and pinch runner Shuhei Fukuda scored on a pinch-hit single by Keizo Kawashima.

The last spring no-hitter was also thrown by a Hawks pitcher. On March 23, 1988, a journeyman lefty for the Nankai Hawks, Yoshiaki Nishikawa, no-hit the Yakult Swallows.

==Kyodo