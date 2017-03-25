Most senior Japanese gov't official in 45 years visits Taiwan

Japanese Senior Vice Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Jiro Akama visited Taiwan on Saturday, becoming the highest-level Japanese government official to visit the island in an official capacity since the two sides severed diplomatic ties in 1972.

Although Akama is in Taiwan to attend a two-day event promoting Japan's culture and tourism, some expressed concern that his visit is likely to upset China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting unification, by force if necessary.

Welcoming Akama to Taiwan, Chiou I-jen, president of the Association of East Asian Relations, Taiwan's semi-official agency handling the island's relations with Japan, told the opening ceremony of the event that "it was not easy" for Akama to make the trip and that he had to "go through many difficulties."