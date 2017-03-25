Close

Kyodo News

March 25, 2017 20:29

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:46 25 March 2017

Sumo: Injured Kisenosato suffers 2nd loss, Terunofuji takes lead

OSAKA, March 25, Kyodo

Injury-hit yokozuna Kisenosato took to the ring but was powerless to prevent his second defeat in two days at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday, when ozeki Terunofuji took the sole with one day remaining.

Kisenosato's participation at Edion Arena Osaka was doubtful after he landed on his left shoulder in his Friday defeat to fellow yokozuna Harumafuji. He entered the ring heavily taped ahead of his bout with Mongolian grand champion Kakuryu.

But it proved to be in vain as the 30-year-old's early slap was easily dealt with by Kakuryu (9-5), who easily had both his hands around Kisenosato's belt and forced him out in seconds as the packed crowd watched on in silence.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Injured Kisenosato suffers 2nd loss
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 19 Mar 2017N. Korean leader watches ground test of new rocket engine: KCNA
  3. 19 Mar 2017Antibase Okinawa activist released after 5 months detention
  4. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea attempts missile launch, fails
  5. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea may have fired missiles: Japan gov't source

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete