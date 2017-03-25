Sumo: Injured Kisenosato suffers 2nd loss, Terunofuji takes lead

Injury-hit yokozuna Kisenosato took to the ring but was powerless to prevent his second defeat in two days at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday, when ozeki Terunofuji took the sole with one day remaining.

Kisenosato's participation at Edion Arena Osaka was doubtful after he landed on his left shoulder in his Friday defeat to fellow yokozuna Harumafuji. He entered the ring heavily taped ahead of his bout with Mongolian grand champion Kakuryu.

But it proved to be in vain as the 30-year-old's early slap was easily dealt with by Kakuryu (9-5), who easily had both his hands around Kisenosato's belt and forced him out in seconds as the packed crowd watched on in silence.