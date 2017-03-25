Close

Kyodo News

March 25, 2017 22:03

20:46 25 March 2017

Pro-democracy protest held in H.K. on eve of leadership race

HONG KONG, March 25, Kyodo

About 1,000 people took to the streets Saturday on the eve of Hong Kong's leadership contest, protesting against what they call the "small circle election" in which elites favored by Beijing will determine the outcome.

"No to Beijing meddling! No to small circle!" the crowd chanted. "We want universal suffrage! Democracy now!"

Pro-democracy political parties and student unions comprised the majority of the protesters.

