20:46 25 March 2017
Pro-democracy protest held in H.K. on eve of leadership race
HONG KONG, March 25, Kyodo
About 1,000 people took to the streets Saturday on the eve of Hong Kong's leadership contest, protesting against what they call the "small circle election" in which elites favored by Beijing will determine the outcome.
"No to Beijing meddling! No to small circle!" the crowd chanted. "We want universal suffrage! Democracy now!"
Pro-democracy political parties and student unions comprised the majority of the protesters.
