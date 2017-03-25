Okinawa governor vows to revoke landfill approval for key U.S. base

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga said Saturday he will take all possible means to revoke his predecessor's approval of land reclamation for the relocation of a U.S. military base as he took part in a protest rally.

"From this day, Okinawa's new battle begins. I will definitely not allow the construction of Henoko base," Onaga told the crowd, pledging to revoke the land reclamation approval for the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma "by employing all means."

It is the first time that the governor, who was elected on an anti-base platform in 2014, has participated in an anti-relocation rally, which was held near the site for the relocation in the Henoko coastal district of Nago city.