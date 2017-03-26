Japan to set priority on missile defense in security talks with U.S.

Japan plans to propose that priority be placed on discussions on reinforcement of ballistic missile defense during a security dialogue with the United States expected to be held late next month in the wake of recent missile activities by North Korea, a government source said Saturday.

The two countries' foreign and defense ministers may discuss their division of roles including whether to have U.S. capabilities in place to destroy an enemy military base before a ballistic missile launch, according to the source.

In the first "two-plus-two" security talk by the countries since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January, Japan hopes to reaffirm that Tokyo and Washington are on the same page about their sense of urgency in dealing with the threat posed by North Korea.