Close

Kyodo News

March 26, 2017 11:55

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:31 26 March 2017

Japanese firms still slow in addressing long overtime, survey shows

TOKYO, March 26, Kyodo

Moves by Japan's major corporations to reduce overtime work are still coming slowly, with only one in four companies saying they plan to introduce a cap, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.

In the survey of 104 companies' employees and hiring plans, 98 firms said they have a labor-management agreement to allow workers to work beyond the upper limits they set.

Long working hours have drawn renewed attention in Japan after the suicide of an overworked employee of Dentsu Inc. in late 2015 and a consequent labor bureau crackdown on the major advertising group came as a fresh reminder of the country's notorious ethos of overwork as well as on the shrinking working population.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea attempts missile launch, fails
  3. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea may have fired missiles: Japan gov't source
  4. 22 Mar 2017Ousted S. Korean President Park to "faithfully" face questioning
  5. 21 Mar 2017Thailand, Uber agree to study legalizing ride-hailing: paper

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete