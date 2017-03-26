Japanese firms still slow in addressing long overtime, survey shows

Moves by Japan's major corporations to reduce overtime work are still coming slowly, with only one in four companies saying they plan to introduce a cap, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.

In the survey of 104 companies' employees and hiring plans, 98 firms said they have a labor-management agreement to allow workers to work beyond the upper limits they set.

Long working hours have drawn renewed attention in Japan after the suicide of an overworked employee of Dentsu Inc. in late 2015 and a consequent labor bureau crackdown on the major advertising group came as a fresh reminder of the country's notorious ethos of overwork as well as on the shrinking working population.